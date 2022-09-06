BJP youth leader's murder: NIA conducts searches at 33 locations in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency, probing the killing of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, carried out searches at 33 locations in three districts of Karnataka on Tuesday, an official said.

Nettaru (32) was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne assailants on July 26.

''Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned and committed the murder of Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society,'' the federal probe agency said.

The official said NIA conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka in connection with the killing of Nettaru.

A case of murder was initially registered at Bellare Police Station in Dakshina Kannada on July 27 and re-registered by NIA on August 4.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature were seized, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)