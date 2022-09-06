Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:23 IST
Three Banladeshis among four HNLC terrorists chargesheeted in Meghalaya bomb blast case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four terrorists of proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) including three Bangladeshis for their alleged involvement in a bomb attack in Meghalaya in 2020.

A federal anti-terror agency spokesperson said those chargesheeted include self-styled chairman-cum-Commander-in-Chief of HNLC Bobby Marwein alias ''Regan Marwein'', self-styled Finance-cum-Socio Cultural Secretary Marius Rynjah alias ''Hep Koit'' and Sainkupar Nongtraw alias ''Deng Deng'' – all from Bangladesh.

The official said the NIA filed charge sheet in a special court in Shillong against the three Bangladeshi nationals and their local accomplice Emmanuel Suchen alias ''Shwa''.

The NIA said the case pertains to an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory in east Jaintia hills by HNLC, an unlawful association.

The case was initially registered on December 13, 2020 at Lumshnong police station and re-registered by the NIA on March 15, 2021.

''Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Rynjah,'' the spokesperson said.

All the four accused are booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

