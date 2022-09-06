Left Menu

Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect

Canadian authorities are reporting a possible sighting of the suspect in a series of deadly stabbings on the Indigenous reserve that was the scene of many of the crimes. Authorities are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.

PTI | Jamessmithcreefirstnation | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:29 IST
Canadian authorities are reporting a possible sighting of the suspect in a series of deadly stabbings on the Indigenous reserve that was the scene of many of the crimes. An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running on Tuesday afternoon and saw police surround a home on the James Smith Cree First Nation. An emergency alert to phones warned people to shelter in place.

It's not clear if the remaining fugitive, Myles Sanderson, is inside the house. Police have been saying they believed he was in a different part of the province.

The other suspect, his brother, Damien, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Authorities are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother. The series of stabbings killed 11 and wounded 18 people.

