Canadian police report possible stabbing suspect sighting, urge residents to shelter in place
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:30 IST
Canada authorities said on Tuesday they have received reports of a possible sighting of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation and urged residents to find a secure location and shelter in place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
