J-K: SIA conducts searches at various locations in Kashmir

With an aim to curb terrorism in the valley, State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches and seizures at various locations in Kashmir in relation to a terror case, informed the officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to curb terrorism in the valley, State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches and seizures at various locations in Kashmir in relation to a terror case, informed the officials on Tuesday. The searches were conducted on Tuesday at the premises of suspects' houses in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla in connection with the investigation of a case.

The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the valley. Details that are being investigated in the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan. "The masterminds, who with the active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with a proscribed terrorist organization(s) of JeM based in Pakistan, have been activating their upper ground workers (OGWs) in J-K for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in UT," SIA official said.

The official further informed that the Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. "Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them do not get alerted," the official added. During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles were recovered and seized.

"Analysis of the data would follow and leads and become the basis for further investigation," the agency said. It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying overground workers supporting and abetting terrorism.

State Investigation Agency (SIA), a Specialized Agency, has been constituted by the Government of Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for investigating and prosecuting terrorism-related cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

