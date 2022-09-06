Israel targets Aleppo airport, Syria responds -state media

Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, state news agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday, after reports that Israel targeted Aleppo airport.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. It was the second reported attack in less than week. On Aug. 31, Israel fired rockets at the airport, which resulted in material damage, according to Syrian state media.

