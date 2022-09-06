UK PM Truss appoints Coffey to health minister, deputy PM roles
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:34 IST
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Therese Coffey as her deputy prime minister and as health minister, Downing Street said on Tuesday.
Coffey had been serving as the minister for work and pensions under Boris Johnson's previous government.
