SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka innings Pathum Nissanka c Rohit b Chahal 52 Kusal Mendis lbw b Chahal 57 Charith Asalanka c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 0 Danushka Gunathilaka c Rahul b Ashwin 1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa not out 25 Dasun Shanaka not out 33 Extras: (b-2, lb-1, w-3) 6 Total: 174/4 in 19.5 overs Fall of wickets: 97-1, 97-2, 110-3, 110-4 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-30-0, Arshdeep Singh 3.5-0-40-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-35-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-1.

