Farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district
- Country:
- India
A 52-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district due to crop failure and mounting debt, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified by the police as Ishwardas Narayandas Bangare, a resident of Lohara village under Narkhed tehsil of the district.
According to the police, Bangare hanged himself from a tree on Monday morning.
He had taken a loan from a private finance company in 2016 and was depressed due to continuous crop failure, they said.
A case of accidental death was registered by the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ishwardas Narayandas Bangare
- Nagpur
- Bangare
- Maharashtra
- Lohara
ALSO READ
Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur in Maharashtra derails at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh; no casualty: Railway officials.
Nagpur-bound Express Train derails in Chattisgarh, no casualty
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates free equipment and material distribution program in South Nagpur
Maha: 36k persons to get physical aids, devices worth Rs 34 cr in Nagpur, says Gadkari
Two-day meeting of functionaries of RSS-affiliated organisations concludes in Nagpur