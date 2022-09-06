Farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district

A 52-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district due to crop failure and mounting debt, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Ishwardas Narayandas Bangare, a resident of Lohara village under Narkhed tehsil of the district.

According to the police, Bangare hanged himself from a tree on Monday morning.

He had taken a loan from a private finance company in 2016 and was depressed due to continuous crop failure, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

