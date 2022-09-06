Left Menu

Farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:43 IST
Farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district due to crop failure and mounting debt, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Ishwardas Narayandas Bangare, a resident of Lohara village under Narkhed tehsil of the district.

According to the police, Bangare hanged himself from a tree on Monday morning.

He had taken a loan from a private finance company in 2016 and was depressed due to continuous crop failure, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4; Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022