Man accused of killing jeweller held after police encounter in Ghaziabad

The police in Loni here arrested a man who allegedly killed a jeweller for resisting a snatching bid, officials said on Tuesday.

The murder accused was identified as Rupesh, a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh in Delhi. He was arrested after a gunfight with police during which he was shot in both the legs He confessed that he along with his accomplice killed the jeweller when he was on his way home in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area from his shop in Shankar Vihar colony in Loni.

The jeweller, Sakinder Yadav, was carrying a bag containing gold and cash. The two accused accosted him and tried to snatch his bag. When he opposed the snatching attempt, he was shot.

Upon hearing the gunshot sound, some of the locals pelted the accused with stones after they caught hold of one of the two and handed him over to police.

Police were tipped off about the suspect's plan to come to the area as well as his bike colour and registration number, following which a police team barricaded the road and started checking the two-wheelers.

Noticing a bike matching the description, police signalled the biker to halt. Instead of halting, he fired twice upon checking the team. In self-defence, a police personnel retaliated to the fire in which the key accused suffered two bullet injuries in both his legs. SP Rural Iraj Raja said, adding that he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The other other accused was identified as Mahendra alias Ajay. Police have recovered one country-made pistol of 315 bore, one live and two used cartridges and a motorcycle which was used in the crime SP rural added.

