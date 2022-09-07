Left Menu

Soccer-Milan held to to 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Champions League opener

AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers earned the Serie A champions a 1-1 draw at Austrian side Salzburg in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:33 IST
Soccer-Milan held to to 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Champions League opener

AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers earned the Serie A champions a 1-1 draw at Austrian side Salzburg in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday. Saelemaekers equalised in the 40th minute when Rafael Leao found him in the middle of the penalty area after Milan striker Olivier Giroud jumped out of the way to create the opening.

Salzburg had drawn first blood in the 28th minute through forward Noah Okafor who nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu and slotted home from the corner of the six-yard box. Salzburg next travel to Chelsea on Sept. 14 when Milan host Dinamo Zagreb in Group E.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4; Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022