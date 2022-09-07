Left Menu

Journalist killed on Paraguay's violent border with Brazil

Journalist Humberto Coronel was shot in front of the radio station where he worked in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, the region's police chief, Ruben Paredes said, less than three months after Coronel said he and his colleague had received death threats.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:39 IST
Journalist killed on Paraguay's violent border with Brazil

A journalist was murdered on Paraguay's violent border with Brazil on Tuesday, the latest episode of violence in a region increasingly besieged by drug trafficking and gang disputes. Journalist Humberto Coronel was shot in front of the radio station where he worked in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, the region's police chief, Ruben Paredes said, less than three months after Coronel said he and his colleague had received death threats. Located on Paraguay's border with Brazil, Pedro Juan Caballero is considered the most violent city in a country that has become an attractive operation base for Brazilian gangs, including the Sao Paulo-based PCC and Rio de Janeiro's Red Command.

Coronel worked for Amambay, a station owned by the family of the town's late mayor Jose Carlos Acevedo, a vocal critic of the town's security forces who was shot and killed in front of his office in late May. Authorities said Coronel was shot from behind by a killer dressed in black and traveling on a motorcycle. A police officer found 10 casings for a 9mm caliber pistol at the scene.

"We are in the early part of the investigation ... it was a single person in black, with a helmet," Paredes told reporters, adding that the police guarding the radio station area were unable to pursue the attacker because they were on foot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4; Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022