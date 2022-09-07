Left Menu

Nigeria's Rivers state police free 15 children abducted for trafficking

Police in Nigeria's Rivers state rescued 15 children who were abducted in order to be trafficked, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The children, ranging from 4 years to 15 years old, were found with a 44-year-old woman claiming to be a nun in the southern state in Nigeria's Delta region. Police arrested the woman, Maureen Wechinwu, and said they were working to reunite the children with their parents.

Reuters | Yenagoa | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:48 IST
Nigeria's Rivers state police free 15 children abducted for trafficking
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Police in Nigeria's Rivers state rescued 15 children who were abducted in order to be trafficked, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The children, ranging from 4 years to 15 years old, were found with a 44-year-old woman claiming to be a nun in the southern state in Nigeria's Delta region.

Police arrested the woman, Maureen Wechinwu, and said they were working to reunite the children with their parents. "Investigation is ongoing with the view of arresting other suspects linked in the case," Eboka Friday, Rivers state commissioner of police said in the statement.

One rescued nine-year-old boy had been taken from a market in October 2020 in neighbouring Bayelsa state and had already been sold to a woman in Lagos and returned to Wechinwu, police said. Human trafficking is common in Nigeria, according to the U.S. State Department and non-profit organization Pathfinders Justice Initiative, with children kidnapped or coerced into domestic labour, sex work or other forced labour. (Reporting By Tife Owolabi, writing by Libby George, editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022