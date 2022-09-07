Left Menu

UN: Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 380 in Jan-Aug period

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:49 IST
UN: Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 380 in Jan-Aug period
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Around 380 people were killed in tribal clashes in Sudan between January and August, most of them in the conflict-wracked Darfur region, the UN has Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said more than 430 people were injured during the same period, which has seen 224 violent incidents in 12 of the country's 18 provinces.

The clashes - mostly between Arab and non-Arab tribes - have displaced around 177,340 people, OCHA said, further straining operations of aid agencies in the crisis-hit country.

West Darfur province was the hardest hit with 76 incidents that killed at least 145 people and wounded 156 others, it said.

The tally did not include 23 people, including two children, who were killed when tribal fighting renewed earlier this month in the Blue Nile Province, Save the Children charity said.

The violence, which erupted September 1 and last for four days in the town of Roseires, also wounded 23 people, including 10 children, according to the charity.

Sudan, home to several long-running ethnic conflicts, has plunged into chaos since a military coup last year. The takeover upended the country's short-lived transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022