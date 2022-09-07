Left Menu

Canada police say mass stabbing suspect not found after reported sighting

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:50 IST
Canada police say mass stabbing suspect not found after reported sighting
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian police said they did not find a wanted man in an hours-long search triggered on Tuesday by reports of a possible sighting of the second suspect in a weekend stabbing spree that left 10 people dead.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan have been on the hunt for two brothers suspected of dozens of stabbings that devastated an indigenous community in Canada on Sunday. One of the brothers was found dead on Monday, and police are still searching for the second suspect.

"As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions," the RCMP said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022