Japan investigating possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack -NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2022 04:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 04:19 IST
Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said.
