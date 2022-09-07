Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions. Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng – whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s – as Britain's first Black finance minister while James Cleverly is the first Black foreign minister.

Biden, Truss commit to stand up against Russia, economic woes

President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday to congratulate new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and both leaders promised to strengthen their relationship as they stand together against Russia. "I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said in a tweet.

Viral video shows Chile's Boric approached by 'superman' child during constitution speech

A video of a small child dressed in a superman costume riding his bike around Chile's President Gabriel Boric in mid-speech has gone viral. The clip was recorded last week as Boric was calling on Chileans to cast their vote supporting a new constitution, which was ultimately rejected by an overwhelming majority.

U.S. says it will press Israel on rules of engagement after Al Jazeera journalist's killing

Washington will press Israel to review its policies and practices on rules of engagement after the Israel Defense Forces concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot by an Israeli soldier, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday. "We will continue to press Israel directly and closely at the senior-most levels to review its policies and practices on this to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again in the future," Patel said at a regular press briefing.

Suspect in deadly mass stabbings eludes Canadian manhunt for 3rd day

Canadian police urged James Smith Cree Nation residents to stay indoors and on guard on Tuesday after reports of a possible sighting of the man wanted in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people and shocked a country where mass violence is rare. CBC News reported a heavy police presence on the indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the provincial capital of Regina, as the manhunt for the suspect entered its third day.

Japan investigating possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack - NHK

Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said.

Israeli air attack damages Syria's Aleppo airport, takes it out of service

An Israeli air attack on Syria's Aleppo airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken the airport out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said. The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time (1716 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety

Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier. "This morning alone, five of six Russian X-101 missiles were downed," Zelenskiy said in an evening address. "This is a costly loss for Russia, and it saves many Ukrainian lives. Four of these missiles were downed by the "South" district of the air command."

Biden 'sure' he will see Xi if Chinese leader attends G20 meetings

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is "sure" he will see Xi Jinping if his Chinese counterpart attends November's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia. "If he's there, I'm sure I'll see him," Biden told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Britain's new PM Truss vows to ride out economic storm

Liz Truss took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowing immediate action to tackle one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-War history led by soaring energy bills, looming recession and industrial strife. Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years and successor to Boris Johnson who was forced out over multiple scandals, acknowledged the severe global headwinds from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

