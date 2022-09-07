Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic COVID case for Sept 6
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-09-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 05:24 IST
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases and one asymptomatic case for Sept. 6, compared with zero infections the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.
The asymptomatic case was reported outside quarantined areas.
