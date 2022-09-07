Left Menu

21-year-old arrested in Kerala under IT Act, central agencies interrogate him over suspected terror links

A 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested by Fort Police, Thiruvananthapuram under certified IT Acts for manhandling a customer's cell phone in a salon on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-09-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 08:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested by Fort Police, Thiruvananthapuram under certified IT Acts for manhandling a customer's cell phone in a salon on Tuesday. The proprietor of the salon who is a 30-year-old male has also been taken into custody.

The central intelligence agencies interrogated the accused and moved with further procedures on the suspected terror links. The incident took place on September 3 when the 21-year-old used the customer's cell number to generate OTP and also added in an Urdu Based foreign extremist group. (ANI)

