Bengaluru rains: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today

As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda.

He has already said that businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to rain. He informed ANI that the heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting.

Participants will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city. The State Minister said that the state government is sincerely trying to solve the problems faced by the companies.

As Bengaluru continues to witness severe waterlogging due to heavy downpours, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after the downpour.

Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains. With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the previous Congress government in the state for the current situation in the city. Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone." "The Chief Minister said the administration is working round the clock to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city. He said control rooms have been made to resolve issues.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)