Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 7: * SC to hear plea of industrialist Ratan N Tata seeking protection of privacy right in view of emergence of Niira Radia tapes. * SC to hear plea of Narmada Bachao Andolan on the issue of rehabilitation of oustees of dam projects. * SC to hear plea of former Congress leader Hardik Patel in connection with a criminal case. * SC to hear plea of Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair challenging FIRs lodged against him in UP for his tweets. * SC to hear appeals challenging Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab was not a fundamental religious practice.

* SC to hear pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind against demolition of buildings belonging to Muslims accused in rioting cases in states like UP, MP and Gujarat.

