PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. Katti passed away late Tuesday evening after he suffered a heart attack.

"Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. According to sources, the minister, 61, felt chest pain at his Dollars Colony home and collapsed, following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Katti's death and said that it is a huge loss for the state. Speaking to ANI, Bommai called the late minister a "brother" and said that he did a lot of work for the state.

"I've lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up," Bommai said while speaking to ANI. The Chief Minister also informed that the mortal remains of the deceased minister would be shifted by air ambulance and he will be accorded state honours.

"His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. Holiday announced in schools and colleges today in Belagavi," he said. CM Bommai also said that the state has lost a skilled diplomat with the death of the minister who was also a six-time MLA in the Assembly.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Ashwathnarayan CN, while recalling him, said that though he was a "man of few words", he was a people's man. "He had cardiac issues. Because of the massive heart attack, he lost his life. He was a man of few words. He has always been a people's man," said Ashwathnarayan.

Meanwhile, Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD of Emergency services at Ramaiah Hospital said that the minister "must have suffered a massive heart attack" at home, while adding that he was brought unconscious to the hospital in the late evening. "He was brought in at 10.30 pm. He was unconscious, not breathing and he did not have a pulse. So as a routine, it is considered a cardiac arrest. Whatever was necessary was done. In spite of all our efforts, we could not revive him. At 11.40 pm, we declared him dead. Unfortunately, he must have had a massive heart attack at home. He already had a cardiac problem," she said. (ANI)

