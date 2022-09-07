MP: Banned drug worth Rs 36 lakh, 2 pistols seized in Gwalior; 7 people held

Police have seized a banned synthetic psychoactive drug worth Rs 36 lakh and two country made pistols and arrested seven people in this connection in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the seven people, including a woman, in Murar area on Tuesday and seized from them 720 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly called as ecstasy and widely used in rave parties, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 36 lakh, the official said, claiming it is the first time that MDMA has been seized in Gwalior.

Two country made pistols were also recovered from the accused, he said. The official said during questioning, the accused told the police that they had purchased the drugs from Chirgaon in Jhansi district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Further questioning of the accused was on to find out if they were going to supply the drug in other cities also, he said. Five of the accused are residents of MP's Datia district and two are from Gwalior, he added.

