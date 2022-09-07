Left Menu

MP: Banned drug worth Rs 36 lakh, 2 pistols seized in Gwalior; 7 people held

Police have seized a banned synthetic psychoactive drug worth Rs 36 lakh and two country made pistols and arrested seven people in this connection in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior city, an official said on Wednesday. The official said during questioning, the accused told the police that they had purchased the drugs from Chirgaon in Jhansi district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:01 IST
MP: Banned drug worth Rs 36 lakh, 2 pistols seized in Gwalior; 7 people held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized a banned synthetic psychoactive drug worth Rs 36 lakh and two country made pistols and arrested seven people in this connection in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the seven people, including a woman, in Murar area on Tuesday and seized from them 720 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly called as ecstasy and widely used in rave parties, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 36 lakh, the official said, claiming it is the first time that MDMA has been seized in Gwalior.

Two country made pistols were also recovered from the accused, he said. The official said during questioning, the accused told the police that they had purchased the drugs from Chirgaon in Jhansi district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Further questioning of the accused was on to find out if they were going to supply the drug in other cities also, he said. Five of the accused are residents of MP's Datia district and two are from Gwalior, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022