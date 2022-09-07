BRIEF-California Independent System Operator (ISO) Extends A Statewide Flex Alert, From 4 P.M. To 9 P.M. For Sept. 7- Tweet
Sept 7 (Reuters) -
* CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR (ISO) EXTENDS A STATEWIDE FLEX ALERT, FROM 4 P.M. TO 9 P.M. FOR SEPT. 7 Source text [https://bit.ly/3eqkv8Y]
