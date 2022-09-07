Odd News Roundup: Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing. The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.
