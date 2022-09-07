Matrimony.com rolls out mobile app to serve LGBT community

Left Menu

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has unveiled RainbowLuv mobile application to serve the members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, asexual community, the company said on Wednesday.The RainbowLuv matchmaking and relationship application helps members of the LGBTQIA community to find serious and meaningful relationships.Matrimony.com believes in empowering every individual to find a preferred partner.

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has unveiled the 'RainbowLuv' mobile application to serve the members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, asexual community, the company said on Wednesday.

The RainbowLuv matchmaking and relationship application help members of the LGBTQIA+ community to find serious and meaningful relationships.

''Matrimony.com believes in empowering every individual to find a preferred partner. When it comes to serious matchmaking, the LGBTQIA+ community has been largely underserved and we wanted to provide a safe and trusted platform for them,'' company chief marketing officer Arjun Bhatia said in a statement.

''The genesis for starting this service itself was from some of the community members who reached out to us in the past year or so. After multiple discussions and workshops with the community, the service was conceived and developed,'' he said.

Over 45 gender identities, 122 orientation tags and 48 pronouns have been included in the application, the company said.

The RainbowLuv application offers free registration to members and also provide profile creation, 100 per cent government identification verification profiles, genuine member photos, hide photo feature among others, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

