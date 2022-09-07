Left Menu

Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till January 1.He said the ban extends to online sale of firecrackers.Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that peoples lives can be saved, Rai tweeted.This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:56 IST
Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till January 1.

He said the ban extends to online sale of firecrackers.

''Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved,'' Rai tweeted.

This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

''Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023,'' he said.

Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

Action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022