Delhi: Man kills wife, commits suicide after quarrel

However, the post-mortem report is awaited, police said.Around 9.15 pm, Laxmi Nagar Police Station received several calls regarding a quarrel and stabbing at street number 2, West Guru Angad Nagar, a senior police officer said.Police reached the spot and found Neeraj, his wife Jyoti with serious injuries while their 13-year-old son had a gash on his hand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before killing himself, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Neeraj, also attacked and injured one of his sons in the incident that took place on Tuesday night in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that Neeraj committed suicide after attacking his wife as there were injury marks on his wrist and neck. However, the post-mortem report is awaited, police said.

Around 9.15 pm, Laxmi Nagar Police Station received several calls regarding a quarrel and stabbing at street number 2, West Guru Angad Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found Neeraj, his wife Jyoti with serious injuries while their 13-year-old son had a gash on his hand. They were taken to the hospital where Neeraj and Jyoti succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the couple was estranged and used to fight frequently, police said.

