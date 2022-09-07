Left Menu

Rajasthan to launch 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme on Friday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:36 IST
The Rajasthan government will launch on Friday an ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA.

More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget this year.

An official said the scheme to be launched on September 9 would cover works like environment protection, water and heritage conservation, garden maintenance, and removing encroachments, illegal sign boards, hoardings, banners etc.

Sanitation, cleanliness and other such works will also be undertaken under the scheme, he said. ''People from the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment. The scheme will be implemented in all the urban local bodies from September 9,'' the local self government department official said.

The state government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme.

Ministers in charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective areas.

Chief Minister Gehlot recently held a meeting to review the preparations for the implementation of the scheme.

The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of ''general nature'' will be 25:75, while the ratio will be reversed for the works of ''special nature''. Details were not immediately available about the works to be kept in these two categories. Payments will be made in the bank accounts of the beneficiary within 15 days. A provision has been made in the scheme to redress complaints and conduct a social audit.

The official said the local bodies doing excellent work under the scheme will be awarded by the state government.

