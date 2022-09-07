Putin says Russia has not lost anything over actions in Ukraine
07-09-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen Russia's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
