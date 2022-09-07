Left Menu

Woman's body found in well in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:37 IST
Woman's body found in well in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a well near her house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

Police said they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.

Local firemen along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The deceased was identified as Sharada Murlidhar Burse, a resident of Siddheshwar Garden society located nearby in Kolshet area, he said. The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022