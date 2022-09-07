Left Menu

Govt servant in J&K’s Rajouri suspended for hurting religious sentiments

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:38 IST
An assistant commissioner-level officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has been suspended for making “objectionable remarks” against a particular religion, officials said on Wednesday.

Rajouri District Magistrate Vikas Kundal ordered the action against Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Abdul Rashid Kohli following a complaint by one of his subordinates, they said.

''This office has received a complaint that AC Panchayat has made some objectionable remarks about a particular religion,'' Kundal said in an order issued late on Tuesday.

It is reported that Kohli made the remarks while having lunch at Blue Moon Restaurant with four of his subordinates during office hours, he added.

Quoting the complainant, the officials said the officer allegedly made the objectionable remarks after one of his subordinates ordered vegetarian food.

According to the order, the officer’s conduct was not only a violation of service conduct rules, but also hurt religious sentiments of another community and had the potential of creating a law and order problem in the district.

The district magistrate said a committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Pawan Parihar would probe the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

