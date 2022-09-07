Maha: 2 civic employees held for demanding bribe to facilitate nod for house renovation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two civic employees in Maharashtra's Thane district in a case of bribery to facilitate permission to a man for the renovation of his house.

The man had sought permission from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for the renovation of his dilapidated house and requested authorities not to pull it down, the ACB said in a release on Wednesday.

UMC supervisor Ratan Jadhav (50) allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from the man for his senior, an assistant commissioner, for issuing the permission and not to demolish the construction. Later, the amount was negotiated to Rs 25,000, it said.

The aggrieved man lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap at the UMC ward office on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency arrested conservancy worker Viya Teji (46) while accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant on behalf of the supervisor who was to pay the amount to the assistant commissioner, the release said.

The ACB also arrested Jadhav and efforts were on to nab the absconding assistant commissioner.

