Himachal top performer among neighbouring states in solving kidnapping cases: State police

The respective recovery percentage in the neighbouring states and union territories are Haryana 78.9, Jammu and Kashmir 55.8, Uttar Pradesh 50, Punjab 42.9, Chandigarh 41.2 Delhi 34.7, the data showed.The NCRB data also showed out of 544 missing children, 456 were traced during 2021.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh has become the top-performing state among its neighbors in terms of tracing kidnapped and missing persons, the state police claimed on Wednesday, quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

A statement issued by the police said that 451 of the total 528 kidnapped persons were traced in 2021, recording a recovery percentage of 85.4 against the national average of 50.8.

The state stood second among all states in finding kidnapped persons after Odisha, the police said. The respective recovery percentage in the neighboring states and union territories are Haryana (78.9), Jammu and Kashmir (55.8), Uttar Pradesh (50), Punjab (42.9), Chandigarh (41.2) Delhi (34.7), the data showed.

The NCRB data also showed out of 544 missing children, 456 were traced during 2021. The recovery percentage of tracing missing children in HP is 83.8 percent against the national average of 63.3 percent, the police said. Thus, HP is at the sixth position in tracing missing children after Kerala (93.3), Nagaland and Telangana (86.2), Tripura (85.2), and Meghalaya (84.5). The respective recovery percentage for tracing missing children are Uttarakhand (68.8), Haryana (57.6), Uttar Pradesh (52.2), Delhi (48.6), Chandigarh (33.8), and J-K (33.2), and Punjab (22.7). Thus, the percentage of recovery of missing children in Himachal Pradesh is the highest in north India, it added.

Further, a total of 2203 persons were reported missing in 2021, and 1,497 in the previous year were also untraced. Out of these 3,700 missing persons, 2,308 were recovered in 2021. The recovery percentage of missing persons in Himachal Pradesh is 62.4 as against the national average of 52.9, police said. The respective recovery percentage in Haryana is 57.8, 16.6 in Punjab, 33.5 in Delhi, 29.4 in Chandigarh, 50.7 in Uttarakhand, 39.5 in Uttar Pradesh, and 38.9 in J-K. With this Himachal Pradesh stands at the top in the recovery of missing persons in north India, the police said. Efforts are on to further improve the performance in tracing kidnapped and missing persons.

