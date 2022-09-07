Left Menu

Justice Chandrachud's Constitution bench to go 'green', asks lawyers not to bring papers

Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the Constitution bench headed by him will be a "green bench" and asked the lawyers not to submit any papers or physical documents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:36 IST
Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the Constitution bench headed by him will be a "green bench" and asked the lawyers not to submit any papers or physical documents. "We will keep this a completely green bench so there would be no papers. Please don't carry papers," said Justice Chandrachud to the lawyers.

When an advocate expressed difficulty in using technology, Justice Chandrachud said that officials of the Supreme Court Registry and IT cell court officials are willing to train lawyers on Saturdays on how to use technology to present arguments. Justice MR Shah also comprising the bench told the advocate, "We also got training, someday you have to start".

"The Secretary-General and the IT Cell head are masters of technology, they said that they are willing to train the seniors on how to use technology on Saturdays," Justice Chandrachud added. The bench then directed the Registry to scan paper books and make them available to the bench and the parties.

The observation of the bench came while hearing a dispute between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of administrative services in the national capital. The other three cases listed before the Constitution bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha are related to the Maharashtra political crisis dispute, the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, and the validity of extending the benefit of reservation and nomination in Legislative Assembly under Article 334 beyond the original period of operation, which is 10 years. (ANI)

