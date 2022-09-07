Left Menu

Man killed by wild elephant in Jhargram, seventh death in 15 days

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 46-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, police said.

Parimal Pal, a resident of Kismat-Jambeda village in Badhgora panchayat area, was cutting a tree at a nearby forest when he was trampled to death by the elephant, they said.

His body was later recovered by forest personnel and was sent for post-mortem, they added.

With this, seven persons have been killed and eight others critically injured in attacks by wild elephants in the district in the last 15 days, triggering panic among the people.

The forest department has assured of financial help to Pal's family, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

