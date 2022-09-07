Left Menu

Three main suppliers of drugs arrested by Goa Police; will break backbone of illicit trade: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:43 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said police have arrested three main suppliers of drugs which will severely affect the illegal trade of the contraband in the coastal state.

Without naming the three dealers, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that one of them was arrested on Tuesday and the two others on Wednesday by the Goa Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell which booked them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

''Goa Police have launched a massive crackdown on the drug trade. The government wants to give a strict message to tourists that our state is not for any drugs and its trade and consumption will not be entertained,'' the chief minister told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting with Goa Police officials.

The police's action comes against the backdrop of the death of Haryana BJP leader and tik-tok star Sonali Phogat after she was allegedly administered drugs at a restaurant in North Goa by her two male companions while partying on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Sawant said nightclubs and other spots where late-night parties happen are also under the radar of the police.

''Owners will be booked if it is found that drugs are consumed on their premises,'' he added.

Referring to Curlies restaurant at Anjuna where Phogat was allegedly administered drugs, Sawant said the restaurant premises are sealed by authorities.

Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the death of Phogat including two of her associates - Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh - who had accompanied her on the Goa trip, besides two suspected drug peddlers and the owner of the Curlies restaurant.

Queried on the rise in crimes like murders in Goa, Sawant said on the contrary the crime rate remained low since 2019 while the detection rate was high.

''During the last two years, many people migrated outside Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have started returning to the coastal state as the economic activity gathered steam,'' he said.

Sawant also said that many people from outside Goa are involved in crimes in the state.

The CM said in 95 per cent of rape cases, the accused persons are known to the victims or minors.

''Women police constables are assigned the task of meeting the adolescent population and educating them about how to protect themselves from crimes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

