Arunachal govt to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

The Arunachal Pradesh government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the cash-for-job scam in the education department after completion of an inquiry, the assembly was informed on Wednesday. The education department had terminated 31 employees but the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court had directed it to reinstate them, Tedir said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:19 IST
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the cash-for-job scam in the education department after completion of an inquiry, the assembly was informed on Wednesday. Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Ninong Ering during Question Hour, Education Minister Taba Tedir said that the inquiry on illegal appointments of teachers and multi-tasking staff (MTS) has been initiated against the retired director of school education.

The minister said that Home Secretary C N Longpai, who is the inquiry officer, was directed on August 25 to conduct an inquiry on all the charges framed against the former elementary education director Tapi Gao and to submit the report within 20 days.

The inquiry is under process and action would be taken against the guilty, Tedir said.

While raising the question, Ering said that though the scam surfaced in 2020, the department is yet to table the inquiry report in the House. The education department had terminated 31 employees but the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court had directed it to reinstate them, Tedir said.

