Left Menu

IIT-Hyderabad student jumps to death from lodge

He had completed BTech at the institute.The death comes close on the heels of a suspected suicide of a second-year MTech student in the institute campus recently.Police said the 23-year-old BTech student, a native of Rajasthan, had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town near IIT-Hyderabad, police said.The reason for his extreme step was not known immediately.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:21 IST
IIT-Hyderabad student jumps to death from lodge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday at a lodge near the institute where he was staying, police said.

The student went to the terrace of the lodge where he has been staying temporarily, and jumped to death in the early hours of Wednesday, they added. He had completed BTech at the institute.

The death comes close on the heels of a suspected suicide of a second-year MTech student in the institute campus recently.

Police said the 23-year-old BTech student, a native of Rajasthan, had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town near IIT-Hyderabad, police said.

The reason for his extreme step was not known immediately. Police are awaiting the arrival of his parents.

Police said a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered following a complaint registered by the lodge staff.

Police had said on August 31, a 25-year-old MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room in the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022