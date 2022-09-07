Left Menu

Arunachal Assembly passes bill seeking to transfer pending civil suits to other courts

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:26 IST
Arunachal Assembly passes bill seeking to transfer pending civil suits to other courts
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed two amendment bills including one seeking to transfer civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to others.

The second bill proposes to make changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) according to amendments made in the central law concerned.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu moved The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to make provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to those of junior and senior division civil judges, and district and additional district judges, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

The proposed legislation will lessen the workload of regular courts, the statement of the bill said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Tax, Excise and Narcotics portfolio.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to making a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the state government. As the Centre has amended the Central GST Act, the state needs to do the same and that is why the bill has been brought, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022