Russia expands sanctions against EU military figures
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:27 IST
Russia said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on a host of European Union citizens in response to what Moscow says is the West's "unfriendly anti-Russian" policy.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said it was banning a number of the European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering Russia. It did not name the individuals.
