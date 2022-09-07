Russia expands sanctions against EU military figures

Russia said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on a host of European Union citizens in response to what Moscow says is the West's "unfriendly anti-Russian" policy.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it was banning a number of the European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering Russia. It did not name the individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)