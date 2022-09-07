Mahadayi river water near Dudhsagar Falls turns muddy; Goa Pollution Control Board sends team for inspection

The Mahadayi river water near Dudhsagar Falls in Goa has turned muddy in some stretches, prompting the state pollution control board to launch an investigation into it, an official said on Wednesday.

The river enters South Goa through a picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall which is known for its milky white water.

Goa State Pollution Control Board Chairman Mahesh Patil told PTI that taking cognisance of some reports about the river water turning muddy in some stretches, they have sent a team of experts to the location.

“We will have to find out the source of pollution. There are no industries on the river bank and the iron ore mining activity has also stopped,” he said.

Patil said the team has been asked to conduct a survey of the entire stretch to find out the source of pollution.

''Dudhsagar water is always clean and milky white. We have to see what is making the river water muddy,” he said.

Once the source of pollution is identified, strict action would be taken against those responsible for it, the official said.

