CBI court extends judicial custody of TMC's Anubrata in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the central agency in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case, by another 14 days.

The court rejected a bail petition of Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the ruling party of West Bengal.

The special CBI court ordered that Mondal be sent to judicial custody for 14 more days on a prayer by the investigating agency.

Claiming that Mondal is unwell, his lawyers prayed for his bail on any condition imposed by the court.

The CBI counsel opposed the bail prayer, submitting that he is an influential person and may try to influence witnesses in the case if released from custody.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling to Bangladesh from West Bengal.

The TMC leader has been in CBI custody till August 24 since his arrest from his Bolpur residence in Birbhum district after he did not appear before the agency's officers at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on August 10 for questioning in connection with the case.

Mondal had not appeared before the CBI officers on nine out of 10 occasions that he was asked to come for questioning.

