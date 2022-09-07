Left Menu

I-T dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:06 IST
I-T dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), official sources said.

The premises of the think tank located near Malcha Marg in central Delhi are being covered, they said.

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022