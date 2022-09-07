Left Menu

Lucknow hotel fire: Authorities seal building after probe finds several violations

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:33 IST
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed the Levana Suits hotel where four people were killed in a fire two day's back.

The fire broke out at the hotel on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following the ''due process''. Ten people sustained injuries in the fire.

''The LDA has sealed the building,'' a senior official said here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a detailed probe into the fire.

During the probe, the LDA found the building violated several norms and recommended action against those responsible.

Forensic teams of the police and various teams of the administration, LDA, and the municipal corporation are looking into the hotel's records.

The police on Tuesday arrested hotel owners Rahul and Rohit Agarwal and general manager Sagar Srivastava. They have been sent to judicial custody till September 19 by a local court.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

