Left Menu

Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:34 IST
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case
Actor Kamal R Khan (Photo Credit: @kamaalrkhan/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.

On Tuesday, another court here had granted bail to him in a molestation case of 2021.

Khan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. He is likely to walk out of jail on Thursday morning. Police have claimed that Khan's posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

However, Khan in his bail plea moved through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, said that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled ''Laxmi Bomb'' (released as only ''Laxmii'') and no offense as alleged by the police was committed.

Khan is acting as a ''critic and/or reporter in the film Industry'', the bail plea said.

The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

A court in suburban Bandra had granted bail to him in the molestation case registered at Versova police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022