4 killed, 3 hurt as bus rams into two-wheelers in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Four people, including an infant, were killed and three injured when a bus rammed into two motorcycles in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Fatehgarh intersection in Sarwad on Tuesday night when the public transport bus rammed into the two-wheelers, Sarwad Station House Officer (SHO) Suryabhan Singh said.

The victims were identified as four-month-old Khushi, Laxmi Gurjar (28), her brother Laxman Gurjar (25) and Ganesh Bhil (26), police said.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Ajmer for treatment, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the victims after post-mortem on Wednesday, he added.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, police said.

