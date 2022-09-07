Left Menu

Eskom recoups R30m paid to Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

In a statement released on Wednesday, Eskom said it was “pleased” to make this announcement.

  • South Africa

Eskom has announced it has successfully recouped the R30 million "unlawfully" paid to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) for the benefit of former Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe in 2016.

The payment follows a North Gauteng High Court judgment in July this year that reaffirmed a 2018 high court ruling that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom.

According to Fin24, the July court ruling directed him to pay R9 985 540 plus interest calculated from 31 October 2019 up to the date he pays.

"In terms of the agreement, Eskom paid to the EPPF approximately R30 million to boost Mr Molefe's early retirement pension payout," the statement read.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

