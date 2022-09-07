Man shot dead by son over property in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his father over property in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.
Tulu Naik (29) allegedly shot his father Kailash Naik dead with a country-made gun in Kasikundal village in Udala police station area on Tuesday night, they said.
The father and the son were fighting over property, and in a fit of rage Tulu shot Kailash dead, police said.
Kailash died on the spot, while Tulu ran away, they said.
He was arrested on Wednesday and a murder case registered against him, said inspector-in-charge of Udala Niroj Kumar Samal.
The gun has also been recovered, he said.
