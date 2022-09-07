Left Menu

Man shot dead by son over property in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his father over property in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

Tulu Naik (29) allegedly shot his father Kailash Naik dead with a country-made gun in Kasikundal village in Udala police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

The father and the son were fighting over property, and in a fit of rage Tulu shot Kailash dead, police said.

Kailash died on the spot, while Tulu ran away, they said.

He was arrested on Wednesday and a murder case registered against him, said inspector-in-charge of Udala Niroj Kumar Samal.

The gun has also been recovered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

