Left Menu

Families slam plans for 2nd judge to probe Beirut port blast

Dozens of relatives of the victims of Beiruts massive port blast protested Wednesday against the judiciarys plan to name a second investigative judge, calling the move an attempt by the countrys political class to prevent justice into one of the worlds largest non-nuclear explosions.The investigation into the blast, which killed 218 people, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage has been blocked since December by Lebanons political powers.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:59 IST
Families slam plans for 2nd judge to probe Beirut port blast
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Dozens of relatives of the victims of Beirut's massive port blast protested Wednesday against the judiciary's plan to name a second investigative judge, calling the move an attempt by the country's political class to prevent justice into one of the world's largest non-nuclear explosions.

The investigation into the blast, which killed 218 people, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage has been blocked since December by Lebanon's political powers. That's after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against investigative judge Tarek Bitar. Now, Justice Minister Henri Khoury and the Higher Judicial Council, Lebanon's top judicial body, are looking into naming a second judge to release some port and customs officials as well as workers who have been detained without charges since the blast. ''What is happening is an attempt to remove the case from judge Bitar," Youssef Diab, a Lebanese journalist who covers legal affairs told The Associated Press during the protest outside the office of the justice minister. "By naming a second investigative judge to approve the releases, it means that judge Bitar has been ripped of his powers." Many blame the tragedy on the Lebanese government's longtime corruption, but the elite's decades-old lock on power has ensured they are untouchable. The Aug. 4, 2020 explosions occurred when hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at the port. It later emerged that the ammonium nitrate had been shipped to Lebanon in 2013 and stored improperly at a port warehouse ever since. Senior political and security officials knew of its presence but did nothing.

Bitar has been the the subject of harsh criticism by Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah called Bitar's investigation a "big mistake" and said it was biased. He asked authorities to remove Bitar.

Bitar is the second judge to take the case. The first judge, Fadi Sawwan, was forced out after complaints of bias by two Cabinet ministers. if the same happens to Bitar, it could be the final blow to the investigation.

Lebanon's factional political leaders, who have divvied up power among themselves for decades, closed ranks to thwart any accountability.

Diab, the journalist, said that Bitar should have been allowed to resume his work to issue the releases himself then continue the investigation.

Some independent legislators issued a statement calling the move by the justice minister to name a second judge "a fatal blow to the role of investigative judge Tarek Bitar." The 13 legislators vowed not to give up and to use all means available to keep the investigation going. Bitar charged four former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of dozens of people. He also charged several top security officials in the case.

"Today this is a small part of this ridiculous scenario that started two years ago," said Michael Awad whose 3-year-old granddaughter, Alexandra Naggear, was killed in the blast. "We are with those people who are innocent inside the prison. But I think also as victims of the families, we are on the top of the list of justice," Awad said. "They should start with us first and then they can proceed with that with whatever they want."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022